Police make luggage appeal following OR Tambo Airport evacuation
Operations came to a halt and the building was evacuated on Monday after the bag was found in a section of the airport.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are appealing to travellers not to leave any luggage unattended after a bag caused panic at OR Tambo International Airport.
It was removed by police.
Spokesperson Katlego Mogale says that they are still looking into where it came from.
“The crowd reacted negatively and therefore the explosive unit was called where they had to open the bag in the control room. Further investigation is being conducted.”
