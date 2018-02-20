Pair to appear in court on conspiracy to export drone parts

While the duo remains in custody, police are following the normal extradition process following a request from the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say two Lebanese brothers facing charges of conspiracy to export drone parts and technology from the United States will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court next week.

One of them has been identified as controversial Johannesburg-based businessman Usama Darwich Hamade also known as Prince Sam.

He was arrested last week.

It’s understood the brothers were trying to export drone parts from the states to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo said: “The US had them placed on a red notice for allegedly exporting items illegally. You have to follow the normal extradition processes. You go to court and the court will determine whether they are extraditable or not.”