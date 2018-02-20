Outa joins calls for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal

Outa says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not fulfilling her Constitutional duty as a Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has joined calls for the axing of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Outa says Mkhwebane is not fulfilling her Constitutional duty as a protector, adding she is not fit for her role.

We’ll write to the speaker of parliament to consider a debate on her competence, Outa said.

Head of legal affairs at Outa Stefanie Fick says Mkhwebane used the excuse of insufficient resources to produce what she calls half-baked reports and avoid investigating state capture.

“She may be a competent person, but she’s not fulfilling her role as the Public Protector. I think it’s Outa's stance that she’s letting the citizens of South Africa down.”

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria set aside Mkhwebane’s remedial action arising from the CIEX report, that Absa Bank should repay over R1 billion to the Reserve Bank for an apartheid-era transaction.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)