Nzimande ready to serve in Cabinet again

CAPE TOWN – Axed Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says that he is available to serve in Cabinet; that's of course if President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering hiring him.

Nzimande was given the chop in former president Jacob Zuma's last Cabinet reshuffle.

With Ramaphosa now at the helm, Nzimande says that he is ready to serve government at any deployed office.

Speaking on the Eusebbius McKaiser Show on 702, Nzimande refused to answer whether he will wish to return to his former portfolio given his criticism of Zuma's announcement of free higher education, which he labelled as populist and opportunistic.

“I’m not against free education by the way. All that we’ve been raising as the [South African] Communist Party is that the manner in which this announcement was made was populist and opportunistic but we’re not against it. We’re very happy that now there’s this firm commitment.”

