No arrests yet after fatal shooting at CT funeral

A man was shot as he was leaving a church on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made following a deadly shooting at a funeral in Kraaifontein.
He was attending his brother's funeral.
It is believed that the victim's brother had also been shot dead two weeks ago in Wallacedene.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
The police's Andre Traut said: "The circumstances surrounding of the death of a 30-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed on Saturday, 17 February in Gaumand Road in Scottsville."
