Nigel Plaaitjies ‘regrets his role’ in Winnie Rust murder
Twenty-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies’ probation officer says he informed her that he regrets his actions and that he didn't think Winnie Rust would be murdered.
CAPE TOWN - A probation officer has testified the young man convicted of author Winnie Rust's murder in Wellington regrets the role he played.
Social worker Katrina Moses has been testifying in mitigation of sentence in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Twenty-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies have been convicted of killing the 77-year-old woman in her home in May 2016.
Moses says she interviewed Nigel while he was in custody.
She says he informed her that he regrets his actions and that he didn't think Rust would be murdered.
The social worker is of the opinion that there's a possibility that the young man may have acted under the influence of his uncle Johannes.
Moses tells the court Nigel is remorseful for his actions and has told her he can't forgive himself.
Rust financially supported Nigel from a young age, having paid for his schooling, athletics activities and clothing.
Moses is of the opinion that he has the potential to be rehabilitated and can still make a meaningful contribution to his community.
More in Local
-
Maswanganyi praises Acsa, police for swift response to OR Tambo alert
-
Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.