Nigel Plaaitjies ‘regrets his role’ in Winnie Rust murder

Twenty-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies’ probation officer says he informed her that he regrets his actions and that he didn't think Winnie Rust would be murdered.

CAPE TOWN - A probation officer has testified the young man convicted of author Winnie Rust's murder in Wellington regrets the role he played.

Social worker Katrina Moses has been testifying in mitigation of sentence in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies have been convicted of killing the 77-year-old woman in her home in May 2016.

Moses says she interviewed Nigel while he was in custody.

She says he informed her that he regrets his actions and that he didn't think Rust would be murdered.

The social worker is of the opinion that there's a possibility that the young man may have acted under the influence of his uncle Johannes.

Moses tells the court Nigel is remorseful for his actions and has told her he can't forgive himself.

Rust financially supported Nigel from a young age, having paid for his schooling, athletics activities and clothing.

Moses is of the opinion that he has the potential to be rehabilitated and can still make a meaningful contribution to his community.