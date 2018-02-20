Popular Topics
Maswanganyi praises Acsa, police for swift response to OR Tambo alert

People were evacuated from the building on Monday to allow the bomb squad to carry out a controlled detonation of an unattended bag.

12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has commended Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) and the police for their swift response to an alert at OR Tambo International Airport.

People were evacuated from the building on Monday to allow the bomb squad to carry out a controlled detonation of an unattended bag that was discovered in one of the terminals.

The department’s Ishmael Mnisi said: “Minister Maswanganyi is also grateful for the calm and selfless conduct by the passengers when the Acsa officials asked them to cooperate during the evacuation procedures.”

