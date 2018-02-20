Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept

The department is accused of procurement irregularities including an alleged R30 million payment to Mediosa, a Gupta-linked company.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he will institute a forensic investigation into the province’s Health Department following allegations of corruption.

The department is accused of procurement irregularities including an alleged R30 million payment to Mediosa, a Gupta-linked company.

Mahumapelo’s office says an investigation into the Department of Health is part of an ongoing drive to eradicate government corruption, called Setsokotsane.

The probe will consider, amongst others, the use of private ambulance services allegedly at exorbitant costs and the alleged payment of R30 million to Mediosa for mobile clinic services without going to tender.

Mahumapelo’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung said: “The province is determined to ensure that it deals with corruption. Campaign no.8 in the Setsokotsane Campaign is about fighting greed, crime and corruption.”

The investigation will commence immediately.

