[LISTEN] The role of the First Lady in South Africa

Radio 702 | Professor Amanda Gouws, Chair in Gender Politics at the University of Stellenbosch, talks about the role a First Lady plays alongside her husband as head of state.

Gouws says the previous first ladies somehow were lucky to have some tinge of political interest in them and the role they played in society made a huge impact.

She talks about how the likes of Michelle Obama and Graca Michel took this opportunity and went on to impact the lives of many women and young girls around the world.

