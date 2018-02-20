Popular Topics
[LISTEN] The role of the First Lady in South Africa

| Professor Amanda Gouws, Chair in Gender Politics at the University of Stellenbosch, talks about the role a First Lady plays alongside her husband as head of state.

Azania Mosaka talks to Professor Amanda Gouws, Chair in Gender Politics at the University of Stellenbosch about the role played by the first lady alongside her husband as head of state.

Gouws says the previous first ladies somehow were lucky to have some tinge of political interest in them and the role they played in society made a huge impact.

She talks about how the likes of Michelle Obama and Graca Michel took this opportunity and went on to impact the lives of many women and young girls around the world.

Listen to the audio for more.

