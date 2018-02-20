[LISTEN] Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: Who needs to go?

CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Karima Brown interviews political analyst Vukani Mde about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to make changes to his Cabinet.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as the head of state last week following Jacob Zuma’s resignation on Wednesday.

Political analyst Vukani Mde weighs in. He says Malusi Gigaba should not stay on as Finance Minister.

