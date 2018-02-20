[LISTEN] 'I vow to help atone for Marikana tragedy'
Radio 702 | President Cyril Ramphosa says government is making progress with the legal representatives of the affected families in Marikana for reparations.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of South Africa’s democracy.
Ramaphosa says the government is making progress with the legal representatives of the affected families for reparations.
He says the event showed the distress felt by people in mining communities.
He was giving his response to the State of the Nation Address debate in Parliament on Tuesday.
Listen to the audio above for more
