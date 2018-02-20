Lack of funds stall Clanwilliam Dam upgrade

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Lack of funds stall Clanwilliam Dam upgrade

The dam, alongside the N7 in the Western Cape, serves farms and communities in the Cederberg and Matzikama regions.

FILE: The Clanwilliam Dam is responsible for many of the farms in the northern part of the Western Cape. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: The Clanwilliam Dam is responsible for many of the farms in the northern part of the Western Cape. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Clanwilliam Dam upgrade has been stalled because the Department of Water and Sanitation has run out of money.

The dam, alongside the N7 in the Western Cape, serves farms and communities in the Cederberg and Matzikama regions.

Amid prevailing drought conditions, the dam level has plummeted to just over 12%.

Premier Helen Zille says R2 billion had been allocated to raise the dam wall, during the 2013/2014 financial year.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s Sputnik Ratau says they remain committed to completing the project.

The dam's capacity will be increased from 122.5 million cubic metres to 340 million cubic metres.

Ratau says if they had continued with the upgrade, the department would have had to withdraw construction at other sites and that would cost more.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA