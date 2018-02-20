Lack of funds stall Clanwilliam Dam upgrade
The dam, alongside the N7 in the Western Cape, serves farms and communities in the Cederberg and Matzikama regions.
CAPE TOWN - The Clanwilliam Dam upgrade has been stalled because the Department of Water and Sanitation has run out of money.
Amid prevailing drought conditions, the dam level has plummeted to just over 12%.
Premier Helen Zille says R2 billion had been allocated to raise the dam wall, during the 2013/2014 financial year.
The Department of Water and Sanitation’s Sputnik Ratau says they remain committed to completing the project.
The dam's capacity will be increased from 122.5 million cubic metres to 340 million cubic metres.
Ratau says if they had continued with the upgrade, the department would have had to withdraw construction at other sites and that would cost more.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
