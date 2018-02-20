Kubayi-Ngubane: SABC missed deadline to submit corporate plan

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says there is progress in amending the Memorandum of Incorporation which sets out the rules of the company.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has told Parliament the new SABC board has missed a deadline to submit a corporate plan for the entity, which could impact its financial sustainability if not finalised soon.

But she says there is progress in amending the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) which sets out the rules of the company.

Kubayi-Ngubane says she hopes that once a new MOI is finalised, a court judgment on undue interference by the former minister into the running of the entity, will fall away.

Kubayi-Ngubane says she’s happy with proposed amendments to a 2013 MOI which has to be signed off by herself and the SABC board chairperson.

It emerged last year that her predecessor Faith Muthambi filed an MOI with the court which gave her wide-ranging powers but one that had not been lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Kubayi-Ngubane says she’ll sign off on an amended memo once she’s received a corporate plan from the broadcaster.

“We had asked SABC to submit a proposed corporate plan by last year, they have not complied. I met with them in January we gave them a second deadline. They’ve missed the deadline.”

The SABC has been given until the end of February to finalise its plan.

