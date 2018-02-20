Kubayi-Ngubane: SABC missed deadline to submit corporate plan
Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says there is progress in amending the Memorandum of Incorporation which sets out the rules of the company.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has told Parliament the new SABC board has missed a deadline to submit a corporate plan for the entity, which could impact its financial sustainability if not finalised soon.
But she says there is progress in amending the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) which sets out the rules of the company.
Kubayi-Ngubane says she hopes that once a new MOI is finalised, a court judgment on undue interference by the former minister into the running of the entity, will fall away.
Kubayi-Ngubane says she’s happy with proposed amendments to a 2013 MOI which has to be signed off by herself and the SABC board chairperson.
It emerged last year that her predecessor Faith Muthambi filed an MOI with the court which gave her wide-ranging powers but one that had not been lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.
Kubayi-Ngubane says she’ll sign off on an amended memo once she’s received a corporate plan from the broadcaster.
“We had asked SABC to submit a proposed corporate plan by last year, they have not complied. I met with them in January we gave them a second deadline. They’ve missed the deadline.”
The SABC has been given until the end of February to finalise its plan.
WATCH: Minister Kubayi Ngubane briefs Parly on SABC board
#SABC Kubayi-Ngubane A new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) is being finalised. Hopes this will resolve court issue related to former minister Faith Muthambi's interference in appointing top executives. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2018
#SABC Kubayi-Ngubane: She's seen drafts of corporate plans from other institutions in her portfolio, but nothing from SABC. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2018
More in Local
-
Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.