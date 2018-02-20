'It's a new dawn': CT residents react to Cyril Ramaphosa’s morning walk

It's not an everyday thing that a head of state takes a brisk walk through the neighbourhood.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to have got it all on Tuesday morning.

Ramaphosa is set to make his reply to the debate on his State of The Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

But he started his day off with a brisk 5km walk from Gugulethu to Athlone, wowing residents of Gugulethu and Athlone as he power-walked between the two suburbs.

Residents came out of their houses, some gripping steaming coffee mugs while others joined the growing crowd, following their leader.

“I feel great! We have a new president and hope for a better country, ” one resident said.

Another resident added: “It is a new dawn and we need to be part of this energy. There is a lot we can do as citizens.”

One passer-by believes that South Africans need to support Ramaphosa.

“It’s important that we support our new president. I think he’s got a lot of potential to sort out what’s wrong in the system and the country.”

Ramaphosa waved, occasionally stopped to shake hands and hugged people along the route.

The president is known to be a big fan of the morning walk.

He was spotted on the Sea Point promenade last week and took walks along the beachfront ahead of the 8 January speech in the Eastern Cape last month.

