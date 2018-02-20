Hawks: More arrests imminent in alleged Isis-linked kidnapping of couple

A couple with joint South African and British citizenship was allegedly kidnapped in Vryheid in Kwa-Zulu-Natal last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say more arrests are imminent in connection with a suspected kidnapping that could be linked to a cell with ties to the Islamic State (Isis).

A couple with joint South African and British citizenship was allegedly kidnapped in Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Two suspects have already appeared in court in connection with their disappearance, facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and arson as well as a possible contravention of South Africa’s anti-terrorism laws.

They’ve been named as Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio and Fatima Patel.

Patel was previously arrested during anti-terror raids in Azaadville back in 2016, which also saw the arrests of the Thulsie twins, Brandon Lee and Tony-Lee, for allegedly planning attacks for Isis.

The Hawks say the Priority Crime Litigation Unit has been roped in to assist with the prosecution and the two are expected back in court in March.

Times Live is reporting they were found in possession of Islamic State recruiting material.

Authorities have not clarified whether the couple suspected to have been kidnapped have been released or are still being held against their will.