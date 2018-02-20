Gigaba to give maiden budget speech amid imminent cabinet reshuffle
Economist Thabi Leoka says if a new finance minister is appointed, it will be the fourth one investors see in three years.
JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday Parliament will hear the 2018 Budget Speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
It's his first full national budget and some commentators expect it to be his last.
Gigaba's position is uncertain amid talk of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle by the new head of state.
Economist Thabi Leoka says if a new finance minister is appointed, it will be the fourth one investors see in three years.
“A lot of South Africans have been saying the current minister he has been mentioned in emails and could be implicated in the Gupta leaks and the state capture saga. And if that is the case, it doesn’t really bode well for South Africa and this new dawn that we are currently seeing.”
LISTEN: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: Who needs to go?
More in Business
-
Off-grid power pioneers pour into West Africa
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing
-
Ramaphosa spells out plans for better oversight, coordination of SOEs
-
Randgold looks to the Americas in quest to diversify
-
Govt allocates R1.3bn for youth small business start-ups
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.