Gigaba to give maiden budget speech amid imminent cabinet reshuffle

Economist Thabi Leoka says if a new finance minister is appointed, it will be the fourth one investors see in three years.

JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday Parliament will hear the 2018 Budget Speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

It's his first full national budget and some commentators expect it to be his last.

Gigaba's position is uncertain amid talk of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle by the new head of state.

“A lot of South Africans have been saying the current minister he has been mentioned in emails and could be implicated in the Gupta leaks and the state capture saga. And if that is the case, it doesn’t really bode well for South Africa and this new dawn that we are currently seeing.”

