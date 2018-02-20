Gigaba introduces online portal to include South Africans in budget process

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has introduced an online portal where people not only offer suggestions but also get to access information and learn more about the budgeting process.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is touting a new online portal as a major step forward

in making the national budgeting process more accessible to South Africans.

He's introduced "Vuleka Mali" in Parliament, just a day before the national budget is due to be tabled.

Loosely translated "Vuleka Mali" means the opening up of the country's coffers or Treasury, for all.

Gigaba says South Africans from all walks of life will now be able to access budget information at the push of a button.

While his predecessors had “Tips for Trevor” and “Tips for Pravin,” Gigaba believes he’s taking things a step further, introducing the online portal where people not only offer suggestions but also get to access information and learn more about the budgeting process.

Gigaba will be delivering the national budget speech Wednesday. It will be his first full national budget speech and it's widely expected to be his last one too.

But wherever Gigaba ends up, South Africans will be able to submit their budget suggestions through the portal for years to come.