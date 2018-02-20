[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walk

President Ramaphosa arrived at the Gugulethu Sports Complex for his early morning walk.

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to prove he’s fit for office, President Cyril Ramaphosa is promoting a healthy lifestyle by walking from Gugulethu to Athlone.

He arrived at the Gugulethu Sports Complex early on Tuesday morning.

He is also expected to respond to a debate on his State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa starts his walk from the Gugulethu Sports Complex.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is halfway to Athlone Stadium, as he promotes a healthy lifestyle through walking.

Ramaphosa won’t be alone during his morning walk. A jovial crowd of people, many donning their running gear, gathered at the sports complex. They will be hitting the tar with the president.

The president says his walks help him.

"This walk, for me, is invigorating. It starts off my day positively. I have positive thoughts in my head. I use the walk to think through the issues that happened yesterday and the issues for the following day."

Eyewitness News also caught up with people who joined him.

"This is quite an exciting day and will help most people who are not active to live a healthier life."

Another participant adds: "He is a people's person and I like this initiative."

Others thanked the president after the walk.

Last week, he was snapped while out on a morning stroll with former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel at the Sea Point promenade hours after President Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

He was also spotted walking at the East London beachfront days before delivering the ANC’s 8 January statement.

Ramaphosa’s casual public appearances could be seen as reminder of the days of Nelson Mandela, who would think nothing of interacting with people.

This is a departure from Zuma who’d rarely venture outdoors without his security detail.

Laughing and joking with fellow walkers President Cyril Ramaphosa makes his way through Athlone.

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacting with people en route to Athlone Stadium

