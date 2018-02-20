Popular Topics
[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walk

President Ramaphosa arrived at the Gugulethu Sports Complex for his early morning walk.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is joined by Western Cape ANC branch members during an early morning walk from Gugulethu Stadium to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 20 February 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa is joined by Western Cape ANC branch members during an early morning walk from Gugulethu Stadium to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 20 February 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to prove he’s fit for office, President Cyril Ramaphosa is promoting a healthy lifestyle by walking from Gugulethu to Athlone.

He arrived at the Gugulethu Sports Complex early on Tuesday morning.

He is also expected to respond to a debate on his State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa won’t be alone during his morning walk. A jovial crowd of people, many donning their running gear, gathered at the sports complex. They will be hitting the tar with the president.

The president says his walks help him.

"This walk, for me, is invigorating. It starts off my day positively. I have positive thoughts in my head. I use the walk to think through the issues that happened yesterday and the issues for the following day."

Eyewitness News also caught up with people who joined him.

"This is quite an exciting day and will help most people who are not active to live a healthier life."

Another participant adds: "He is a people's person and I like this initiative."

Others thanked the president after the walk.

Last week, he was snapped while out on a morning stroll with former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel at the Sea Point promenade hours after President Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

He was also spotted walking at the East London beachfront days before delivering the ANC’s 8 January statement.

Ramaphosa’s casual public appearances could be seen as reminder of the days of Nelson Mandela, who would think nothing of interacting with people.

This is a departure from Zuma who’d rarely venture outdoors without his security detail.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

More in Local

