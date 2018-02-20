Popular Topics
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana

President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs he's prepared to do whatever is necessary to help with the process of healing and atonement over the Marikana massacre.

EFF leader Julius Malema (R) and party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (L) wait to address supporters and journalists after being forcibly removed from Parliament again on 17 May 2016. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema (R) and party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (L) wait to address supporters and journalists after being forcibly removed from Parliament again on 17 May 2016. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says President Cyril Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana in his reply on Wednesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa told Members of Parliament he's prepared to do whatever is necessary to help with the process of healing and atonement over the Marikana massacre.

He also said it is important for the government to admit to its failures and take steps towards redress.

“We must be prepared as government to acknowledge where we have failed our people as government. Where we have made mistakes, we will take [the] steps to correct those mistakes. One of such was the Marikana tragedy which stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy.”

But the EFF says anyone who believes these are new statements has a serious case of amnesia.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “This attempt to silence the question of Marikana when it remains unresolved, is really backward. It is an important mirror that we must always hold against this government as well as Ramaphosa.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa ready to address what took place at Marikana

