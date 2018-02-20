EFF: Ramaphosa can’t be friends with white monopoly capital

The EFF has also tackled President Ramaphosa over outstanding compensation owed to the families of miners who died at Marikana nearly six years ago.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say that President Cyril Ramaphosa can’t be friends with white monopoly capitalists.

Ramaphosa is set to reply on Tuesday to issues raised by parties following his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

A marathon debate on Monday saw Members of Parliament (MPs) pile the pressure on Ramaphosa to trim his bloated Cabinet by giving compromised ministers the boot, to come up with concrete plans to fix the broken economy and create jobs and to ratchet up action on the land question.

Sweeping the debate for his party, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu congratulated President Ramaphosa for filling an office he says has been vacant for years.

“We did not have a president in South Africa we had an imposter, a trickster, who had handed over power to a criminal syndicate.”

Shivambu questioned why ministers who were “working from Saxonwold” were still in their posts and Ramaphosa’s relationship with big business.

“We’re not happy with your close relationship, President, with white monopoly capital, they seem to be very comfortable with you. If WMC is comfortable with you it means something is wrong…”

Shivambu also pleaded with Ramaphosa to act on compensation for the families of the miners who died in the Marikana massacre, saying the government should not wait for a court order.

PARTIES WELCOME RAMAPHOSA SPEECH

Parties across the political spectrum have welcomed the hope and optimism sparked by Ramaphosa taking over the reins from Jacob Zuma as head of state.

That includes the African National Congress, while even the EFF have said they will give him a chance.

But the debate on his Sona has also seen Ramaphosa come under pressure to act swiftly and decisively on state capture and corruption and the make-up of his Cabinet, while party divisions emerged over the land question.

Ramaphosa also came under fire for announcing summits on jobs and investment, instead of providing concrete plans to rebuild the economy and create jobs.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said President Ramaphosa can trim the bloated Cabinet he’s inherited by axing “compromised” ministers.

“Show South Africa that you’re really serious about fighting corruption in your party and fire Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Malusi Gigaba, Des van Rooyen, David Mahlobo, Lynne Brown and Mr R7,000 a night Bongani Bongo; [get them] out of your Cabinet.”

EFF leader Julius Malema said the red berets will give Ramaphosa some breathing space.

“We only give you a chance because you have not personally been found guilty of being a constitutional delinquent.”

But Malema said land expropriation without compensation must be done without conditions attached while Ramaphosa has said it must be done in a way that boosts food security and agricultural production.

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi gave Ramaphosa 10 out of 10 for his speech but warned that this first and greatest test would be the land question.

The marathon debate continues. Ramphosa is set to reply to it on Tuesday afternoon.

'EXPROPRIATION WILL NOT LEAD TO ANARCHY'

Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Mcebisi Skwatsha said land expropriation will not lead to anarchy in South Africa.

But he said the government will not water down an ANC resolution for expropriation without compensation.

Skwatsha said if the land question is not handled properly, it could break the resolve to realise a democratic society.

But he said no decision on the land question will be imposed and there will be consultation.

“We are a responsible government, we believe in the principle of the rule of law, all of this will be coordinated not with anarchy but we are not going to water down.”

He said a workshop will be held next month to discuss how government will be implementing the ANC’s resolution on the land issue.

