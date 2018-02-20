Day Zero pushed back to 9 July
City of Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson confirmed this on Tuesday, saying that it was due to a 0.5% weekly drop in storage dam levels and lower consumption levels.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Day Zero has been moved back to the 9 July.
Officials say reduced consumption has helped pushed back the date which was set at 4 June a week ago.
The city used 523 million litres per day last week, from 526 million the week before. The Groenland water donation to the Steenbras Upper Dam has also helped.
Cape Town's average dam level is now at 24.4%.
The Western Cape is currently experiencing its worst drought in 100 years. In Cape Town, level 6B water restrictions are currently in place. Capetonians have had to cut their consumption to 50 litres per person a day.
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says: “It’s essential now that we continue to sustain our efforts of keeping water usage low because that will assist us in defeating day zero.”
The city says its preparations for day zero continue, along with the roll-out of pressure management initiatives and the installation of water management devices at the properties of high water users across the metro.
Officials say enforcement blitzes will also continue to ensure that all water users adhere to the water restrictions.
WATCH: How you can use your 50 litres of water a day - EWN
More in Local
-
Maswanganyi praises Acsa, police for swift response to OR Tambo alert
-
Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.