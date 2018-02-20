Day Zero pushed back to 9 July

City of Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson confirmed this on Tuesday, saying that it was due to a 0.5% weekly drop in storage dam levels and lower consumption levels.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Day Zero has been moved back to the 9 July.

Officials say reduced consumption has helped pushed back the date which was set at 4 June a week ago.

The city used 523 million litres per day last week, from 526 million the week before. The Groenland water donation to the Steenbras Upper Dam has also helped.

Cape Town's average dam level is now at 24.4%.

The Western Cape is currently experiencing its worst drought in 100 years. In Cape Town, level 6B water restrictions are currently in place. Capetonians have had to cut their consumption to 50 litres per person a day.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says: “It’s essential now that we continue to sustain our efforts of keeping water usage low because that will assist us in defeating day zero.”

The city says its preparations for day zero continue, along with the roll-out of pressure management initiatives and the installation of water management devices at the properties of high water users across the metro.

Officials say enforcement blitzes will also continue to ensure that all water users adhere to the water restrictions.

