CT Metrorail central line yet to be reopened
The cape's busiest line, serving large communities like Mitchell's Plain and Khayelitsha has been suspended for six weeks.
CAPE TOWN - There's still no indication of when Metrorail's central line will be reopened.
The Cape's busiest line, serving large communities like Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has been suspended for six weeks.
That decision was taken due to safety concerns and damaged infrastructure.
Prasa boss Cromet Molepo last Tuesday assured commuters the central line would be in operation by Wednesday.
“The central line will be working before the end of next week. We have given the guys six days. They are done, we might even bring it earlier because I brought in the chief operating officer of rail operation to basically come and assist here. She brought with her the technical team on the signalling.”
But services remain suspended with no word on when they will resume.
Metrorail is unable to provide an update or provide details of what repairs are outstanding.
The suspension is also costing Metrorail since no tickets have been sold for that route for more than a month.
