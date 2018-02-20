Crystal meth worth R18m seized in OR Tambo Airport busts
In a biggest haul, customs officials spotted suspicious objects while scanning a passenger's luggage last Saturday.
CAPE TOWN – At least R18 million worth of crystal meth has been seized in two busts at OR Tambo International Airport.
In its biggest haul, customs officials spotted suspicious objects while scanning a passenger's luggage last Saturday. They found tik valued at over R17 million.
In one incident last Friday, custom officials came across a parcel destined for Malaysia. They discovered it comprised tik valued at R1 million. The parcel was declared as “gifts” but on closer inspection, officials discovered sachets containing a white crystal substance.
The case was also handed over to the South African Police Service.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
