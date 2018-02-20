Couple robbed while hiking in Southern Cape
The Garden Routes National Parks says after the incident was reported to officials, it increased range patrols on the Brown Hooded trail.
CAPE TOWN - A couple has been robbed while hiking in the Wilderness in the Southern Cape.
The Garden Routes National Parks says after the incident was reported to officials, it increased range patrols on the Brown Hooded trail.
The two victims, who are said to be Dutch, were robbed on Monday.
No arrests have been made.
Garden Route National Parks manager Paddy Gordon says: “Rangers responded immediately. They went out to the site to look for evidence and questioned the victims for descriptions of the perpetrators. In the meantime, we’ve been speaking to police to find out what can be done, what the risk is in the area and which resources can be allocated to the problem.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Mahumapelo to institute forensic investigation into NW Health Dept
-
Unisa students protest over lack of study material, registration issues in PTA
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks slip ahead of budget speech
-
EFF: Ramaphosa said nothing new on Marikana
-
Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital doctor accused of rape
-
Transnet faces pressure to report allegations of wrongdoing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.