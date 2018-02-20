Couple robbed while hiking in Southern Cape

The Garden Routes National Parks says after the incident was reported to officials, it increased range patrols on the Brown Hooded trail.

CAPE TOWN - A couple has been robbed while hiking in the Wilderness in the Southern Cape.

The two victims, who are said to be Dutch, were robbed on Monday.

No arrests have been made.

Garden Route National Parks manager Paddy Gordon says: “Rangers responded immediately. They went out to the site to look for evidence and questioned the victims for descriptions of the perpetrators. In the meantime, we’ve been speaking to police to find out what can be done, what the risk is in the area and which resources can be allocated to the problem.”

