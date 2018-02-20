Couple arrested for KZN kidnapping to appear in court in March

It’s understood the suspects kidnapped an elderly couple near the Bivane Dam last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A couple arrested for kidnapping, robbery and arson are set to appear in the Vryheid Magistrates Court in March for a formal bail application.

It’s understood the suspects kidnapped an elderly couple near the Bivane Dam last week; they’re still missing.

The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha says investigations continue.

“The victims are 64 and 73-years-old. Operational details of this case cannot be divulged at this stage and we’re exploring all lines of inquiry and cannot comment further.”