Commission for Gender Equality pays tribute to MP Beatrice Ngcobo

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has sent is condolences to the family and friends of late Member of Parliament (MP) Beatrice Ngcobo.

She died this week after serving as an MP for 13 years.

Before that, Ngcobo served as a commissioner for gender equality from 1997 to 2004.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said: “She has been the commissioner for the Commission for Gender Equality. She worked tirelessly to see that an African woman and African child are free from abject poverty, unemployment and issues of inequality and oppression.”