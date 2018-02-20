Cape Chamber of Commerce: Cabinet reshuffle will indicate SA's new direction
The chamber has released a statement in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address last week.
CAPE TOWN – The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it plans to watch the imminent Cabinet reshuffle with great interest.
The chamber has released a statement in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.
Chamber President Janine Myburgh says the tone of the address was a pleasant change in comparison to those delivered in the past.
Myburg says the imminent reshuffling of ministers in President Ramaphosa's Cabinet will give strong indications of the new direction in which South Africa is heading.
During his first State of the Nation Address last week, Ramaphosa said a process will be rolled out to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments.
Myburg says that some of Ramaphosa's promises have been heartening and have already been reflected in the improved exchange rate and the rise in business confidence.
She says the chamber will also be keeping a close eye on issues like land reform and expropriation without compensation, as well as changes to labour law.
More in Business
-
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge It
-
KFC closes most of its UK stores due to chicken shortage
-
Kenya's KenGen says to add extra 1,745 MW to grid by 2025
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.