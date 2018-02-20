Cape Chamber of Commerce: Cabinet reshuffle will indicate SA's new direction

The chamber has released a statement in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address last week.

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it plans to watch the imminent Cabinet reshuffle with great interest.

The chamber has released a statement in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.

Chamber President Janine Myburgh says the tone of the address was a pleasant change in comparison to those delivered in the past.

Myburg says the imminent reshuffling of ministers in President Ramaphosa's Cabinet will give strong indications of the new direction in which South Africa is heading.

During his first State of the Nation Address last week, Ramaphosa said a process will be rolled out to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments.

Myburg says that some of Ramaphosa's promises have been heartening and have already been reflected in the improved exchange rate and the rise in business confidence.

She says the chamber will also be keeping a close eye on issues like land reform and expropriation without compensation, as well as changes to labour law.