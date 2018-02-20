Brown orders Transnet to report irregularities over R54bn contract

Transnet has been investigating allegations of corruption in the procurement of more than 1,000 diesel and electric locomotives.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has ordered Transnet to report irregularities in the awarding of a R54 billion contract to acquire locomotives in 2014.

Brown says that an investigation by Werksmans Attorneys uncovered irregularities in the procurement process.

AmaBhungane reported last year that the Guptas and their associates influenced the awarding of the contract in return for R5.3 billion in kickbacks.