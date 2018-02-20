Bail extended for Lamoer and co-accused in corruption case

Judgment was delivered against Lamoer, former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – Bail has been extended for former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption.

They entered into a plea agreement with the State last week, admitting to accepting gratifications from Dawjee in return for favours.

The State has managed to secure corruption convictions against the former senior police officers.

Dawjee has been convicted of corruption and fraud.

All four men have been found not guilty on charges of racketeering and money laundering.

Co-accused and former brigadier, Sharon Govender, has been acquitted.

Her husband, Colin Govender, has admitted to received gifts worth about R24,000 from Dawjee.

The businessman gave Lamoer and his family more than R60,000 over two years.

Van der Ross has conceded to using Dawjee's petrol cards on numerous occasions amounting to more than R3,000.

Sentencing proceedings will get underway in two months.