Bail extended for Lamoer and co-accused in corruption case
Judgment was delivered against Lamoer, former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN – Bail has been extended for former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption.
Judgment was delivered against Lamoer, former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender along with Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
They entered into a plea agreement with the State last week, admitting to accepting gratifications from Dawjee in return for favours.
The State has managed to secure corruption convictions against the former senior police officers.
Dawjee has been convicted of corruption and fraud.
All four men have been found not guilty on charges of racketeering and money laundering.
Co-accused and former brigadier, Sharon Govender, has been acquitted.
Her husband, Colin Govender, has admitted to received gifts worth about R24,000 from Dawjee.
The businessman gave Lamoer and his family more than R60,000 over two years.
Van der Ross has conceded to using Dawjee's petrol cards on numerous occasions amounting to more than R3,000.
Sentencing proceedings will get underway in two months.
More in Local
-
Winnie Rust's teen killer to ask for leniency ahead of sentencing
-
No arrests yet after fatal shooting at CT funeral
-
EFF's Shivambu calls on govt to establish sovereign wealth fund
-
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge It
-
[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walk
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Cabinet reshuffle will indicate SA's new direction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.