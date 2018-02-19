Winnie Rust’s daughter calls for harsh punishment for killers
The Western Cape High Court has been hearing arguments in mitigation of sentence, against 19-year-old Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies.
CAPE TOWN - A daughter of author Winnie Rust has called for harsh punishment against two men convicted of her murder.
The Western Cape High Court has been hearing arguments in mitigation of sentence, against 19-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies.
They robbed and killed 77-year-old Rust in her Wellington home in May 2016.
Her husband found her body in their kitchen.
Helen Reid has told the court the damage caused by her mother’s murder is irreparable.
She says the manner in which her mother was killed breaks her heart.
Reid has described the deceased as a kind and loving mother, parent, wife and grandmother.
She says her mother chose to invest her time, attention and money in Nigel since he was a young boy.
Rust paid for his clothing, schooling and athletic activities.
Reid says her mother was also in the process of helping the teenager get his driver’s licence and was trying to get him into the police service after he matriculated.
The State witness says the family is shocked that the young man could murder the woman he described as his mentor.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
