Winnie Rust murder: Sentencing proceedings to continue
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against a teenager and his uncle convicted of of killing author Winnie Rust in her Wellington home continues on Monday.
Two months ago the Western Cape High Court convicted Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies of murdering and robbing the 77-year-old.
Rust was strangled to death in May 2016 and her husband found her body in their kitchen.
Judge Elize Steyn has found that there's suffficient evidence proving that Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies were in constant contact on the days leading up to the murder of Rust.
Steyn has ruled that the elderly woman's killing was well planned.
Nigel Plaaitjies (19) has described Rust as his "biggest fan", having been like a second mother to him.
She paid for his schooling, clothing and athletic activities, from a young age.
Despite having been convicted of her murder along with his uncle, the teenager insists that he's only guilty of robbing her and claims to have had nothing to do with her death.
The court has heard how the two men went on a shopping spree using the victim's bank cards on the same day they attacked her at her home.
