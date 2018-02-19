[WATCH LIVE] Sona: MPs debate Ramaphosa's speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday, just a day after being elected unopposed and sworn in after Jacob Zuma’s reluctant resignation.
CAPE TOWN - MP's are debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.
President Ramaphosa made an undertaking during the address that he would reduce the size of the Cabinet and national government departments.
Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on Tuesday.
WATCH: Sona: MPs debate Ramaphosa's speech
