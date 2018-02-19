Three die in crash near Delft

Three people have died in a collision on the N2 near Delft on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - There's been more bloodhsed on the Cape's roads.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa explains what happened: "A driver in a Peugeot lost control of his vehicle and in this crash, three people lost there lives and another one was seriously injured and taken to hospital."

Five people were killed in an accident outside Worcester on Sunday.