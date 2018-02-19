Sona debate: ANC vows to root out corruption in public, private sectors
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu kicked off Monday’s debate by parties of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaugural address.
CAPE TOWN - The State of the Nation Address is coming under the scrutiny of members of Parliament (MPs) this morning.
African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu kicked off Monday’s debate by parties of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaugural address.
Mthembu, says that leadership of Parliament must be one where ethics and integrity are a dominant factor.
“It’s through the spirit of ongoing engagements on critical matters that we shall be a nation. The ANC commits to the people of South Africa that we will isolate and root out corrupt tendencies in the public and private sectors.”
Mthembu says that Parliament must ramp up its oversight of government departments and entities to bring an end to wasteful expenditure.
Ramaphosa’s election has ushered in a new dawn, bringing hope and optimism.
He says that Parliament must bring an end to the billions of public funds that are misspent every year.
“A total of R127,979 billion in irregular expenditure was uncovered by the Auditor-General from 2013, 2014 to the 2016/17 financial years. The money wasted by careless and corrupt people on government could have funded higher education for the poor.”
Mthembu’s also called for a review of the way Parliament is funded so that it is not dependent for its funding on the executive, the arm of state it is meant to hold to account.
WATCH: Sona: MPs debate Ramaphosa's speech
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
