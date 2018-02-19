Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would be setting up the inquiry in his State of the Nation address on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - The South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) has welcomed the commission of inquiry to be launched into its governance and tax administration.

Sars says it will fully cooperate with the inquiry once its terms of reference are finalised and have been communicated to it.

Its statement came as parties debate the Sona in Parliament, with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema touching on the Sars inquiry.

"Sars has collapsed that's why you have called the commission of inquiry."

But Sars says the inquiry will help it to clarify a number of issues it says have been "misconstrued" as well as dispel "a media narrative" it says has "the potential to dent the organisation’s legitimacy".

It says it will also help identify areas that need improvement.

The statement says the next six weeks are critical for Sars as it rushes to meet its revenue collection target of just over R1,2 trillion.”