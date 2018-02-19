Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would be setting up the inquiry in his State of the Nation address on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - The South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) has welcomed the commission of inquiry to be launched into its governance and tax administration.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would be setting up the inquiry in his State of the Nation address on Friday night.
Sars says it will fully cooperate with the inquiry once its terms of reference are finalised and have been communicated to it.
Its statement came as parties debate the Sona in Parliament, with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema touching on the Sars inquiry.
"Sars has collapsed that's why you have called the commission of inquiry."
But Sars says the inquiry will help it to clarify a number of issues it says have been "misconstrued" as well as dispel "a media narrative" it says has "the potential to dent the organisation’s legitimacy".
It says it will also help identify areas that need improvement.
The statement says the next six weeks are critical for Sars as it rushes to meet its revenue collection target of just over R1,2 trillion.”
More in Business
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
India bank hack 'similar' to $81 million Bangladesh central bank heist
-
Fitch says Ramaphosa to bring greater focus to improving governance
-
Source: Deutsche Bank to cut at least 250 investment banking jobs
-
Positive signs of investor confidence in SA - Ebrahim Patel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.