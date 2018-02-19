SANParks working to ensure safety for hikers in CT

CAPE TOWN – SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins says that they are working on plans to ensure the safety of hikers.



On Saturday, a 54-year-old woman was stabbed at Noordhoek Beach while walking with her family.

SANParks says that crime is a challenge and have hosted an internal security workshop with staff members.

“We’ve had General Johan Jooste coming to train our local rangers in terms of identifying opportunity and the way forward.”

In January, nine people were attacked at Silvermine Nature Reserve above Kalk Bay by two men pretending to be hikers.



Collins says one man was arrested last week in connection with the incident.



SANParks is urging hikers to be safe on the mountain as crime has become a huge challenge.