Sampie Terreblance's death a 'great loss' to SA
Professor Sampie Terreblanche died on Saturday at his Stellenbosch home after a long battle with brain cancer.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng premier and unionist Mbazima Shilowa says the death of political economist Sampie Terreblanche is a great loss to South Africa as he was devoted to social equity and justice in the country.
He was 84 years old.
Shilowa remembers working with the late professor in the early 90s.
“He helped us prepare the input for the Cosatu presentation during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in which we were going to present how businesses had colluded with the apartheid Government.”
