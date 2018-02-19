SA authorities to rope in Interpol to track down Estina suspects
The Hawks are still trying to confirm the whereabouts of fugitive Ajay Gupta amid claims that he's skipped the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Interpol has been asked to help track down at least three people accused of corruption in the Estina dairy farm project probe.
Eight accused appeared in a Bloemfontein court last week after raids at several Gupta properties in Johannesburg.
The Hawks are still trying to confirm the whereabouts of fugitive Ajay Gupta amid claims that he's skipped the country.
The Police Ministry's Vuyo Mhaga: "Thirteen warrants of arrest have been issued and those three have been requested to present themselves before the court. Failure to do that will see us communicating with Interpol, who are signatories and will assist us to extradite those individuals."
The Hawks are meanwhile distancing themselves from rewards being offered for Ajay Gupta, and others, who are being sought by the crime-fighting agency.
The rewards - amounting to more than R1.5 million - have been offered by fraud investigator Paul O'Sullivan and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says this reward strategy is a risky move.
"People will be running after money, so if somebody gets hurt, they will have to take responsibility, so that's why we're saying we're not part of it and we'd not want to be part of it."
Additional reporting by Katleho Sekhotho.
More in Local
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob Zuma
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.