Hawks: Reward strategy for Ajay Gupta a risky move
The rewards - amounting to more than R1.5 million - have been offered by fraud investigator Paul O'Sullivan and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are distancing themselves from rewards being offered for Ajay Gupta, and others, who are being sought by the crime-fighting agency.
The Hawks have been investigating the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State, with the premier and Agriculture Department's offices raided earlier this month.
No official announcement has yet been made relating to the possible prosecution of Duduzane Zuma.
Wierzycka - who is offering R900,000 - says that she's taken it upon herself because politicians can't be depended on.
"So we know right now is that the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma are being sheltered by bodyguards and really this incentive has beenposted purely to make people do the right thing."
At the same time, the Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says this reward strategy is a risky move.
"People will be running after money, so if somebody gets hurt, they will have to take responsibility, so that's why we're saying we're not part of it and we'd not want to be part of it."
Eyewitness News noticed some movement at one of the Gupta's properties in Saxonwold at the weekend, but Ajay Gupta is believed to have left the country for Dubai earlier this month.
