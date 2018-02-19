Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says the recent action taken at Eskom, needs to be taken at other state-owned companies too.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Sthembiso Zulu/EWN
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Sthembiso Zulu/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

The party's Natasha Mazzone says the recent action taken at Eskom, needs to be taken at other state-owned companies too.

She has appealed to Ramaphosa to axe ministers who have influenced the appointment of boards at state-owned entities and who have been implicated in state capture.

Mazzone says state companies are completely dysfunctional, a shame and a massive concern for the economy.

She says ministers who have played a role in their downfall, must go.

“We cannot be expected to believe the president's commitment to root out corruption and to stop state capture is its tracks until such time as he's given them their marching orders.”

Mazzone has appealed to Ramaphosa to immediately fire Minister Brown.

“Leave this house today, walk straight into Minister Lynn Brown's office and say the following eight words to her: Minister Brown, you are the weakest link, goodbye.”

Meanwhile, several opposition Members of Parliament have called on President Ramaphosa to deal decisively with corruption and state capture.

They say his words will ring hollow if no action is taken against implicated ministers.

They've singled out Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Brown as among those they want fired.

During Monday's debate on the state of the nation address, deputy justice minister Thabang Makwetla commended the work by the country's law enforcement agencies for acting on allegations of state capture.

“The ANC government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the commission performs its functions unhindered. There must not be any fear that any of the regularity instruments will hinder the commission from performing its functions or unduly protecting those who are implicated.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA