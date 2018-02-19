Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says the recent action taken at Eskom, needs to be taken at other state-owned companies too.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

She has appealed to Ramaphosa to axe ministers who have influenced the appointment of boards at state-owned entities and who have been implicated in state capture.

Mazzone says state companies are completely dysfunctional, a shame and a massive concern for the economy.

She says ministers who have played a role in their downfall, must go.

“We cannot be expected to believe the president's commitment to root out corruption and to stop state capture is its tracks until such time as he's given them their marching orders.”

“Leave this house today, walk straight into Minister Lynn Brown's office and say the following eight words to her: Minister Brown, you are the weakest link, goodbye.”

Meanwhile, several opposition Members of Parliament have called on President Ramaphosa to deal decisively with corruption and state capture.

They say his words will ring hollow if no action is taken against implicated ministers.

They've singled out Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Brown as among those they want fired.

During Monday's debate on the state of the nation address, deputy justice minister Thabang Makwetla commended the work by the country's law enforcement agencies for acting on allegations of state capture.

“The ANC government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the commission performs its functions unhindered. There must not be any fear that any of the regularity instruments will hinder the commission from performing its functions or unduly protecting those who are implicated.”