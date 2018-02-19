Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says the recent action taken at Eskom, needs to be taken at other state-owned companies too.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.
The party's Natasha Mazzone says the recent action taken at Eskom, needs to be taken at other state-owned companies too.
She has appealed to Ramaphosa to axe ministers who have influenced the appointment of boards at state-owned entities and who have been implicated in state capture.
Mazzone says state companies are completely dysfunctional, a shame and a massive concern for the economy.
She says ministers who have played a role in their downfall, must go.
“We cannot be expected to believe the president's commitment to root out corruption and to stop state capture is its tracks until such time as he's given them their marching orders.”
Mazzone has appealed to Ramaphosa to immediately fire Minister Brown.
“Leave this house today, walk straight into Minister Lynn Brown's office and say the following eight words to her: Minister Brown, you are the weakest link, goodbye.”
Meanwhile, several opposition Members of Parliament have called on President Ramaphosa to deal decisively with corruption and state capture.
They say his words will ring hollow if no action is taken against implicated ministers.
They've singled out Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Brown as among those they want fired.
During Monday's debate on the state of the nation address, deputy justice minister Thabang Makwetla commended the work by the country's law enforcement agencies for acting on allegations of state capture.
“The ANC government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the commission performs its functions unhindered. There must not be any fear that any of the regularity instruments will hinder the commission from performing its functions or unduly protecting those who are implicated.”
More in Politics
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob Zuma
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa over land expropriation without compensation
-
Sona debate: Sisulu fires back at Maimane over ‘broken state’ comments
-
[ANALYSIS] Turning vicious into a virtuous circle
-
DA calls on Ramaphosa to cut down his Cabinet
-
Sona debate: ANC vows to root out corruption in public, private sectors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.