Ramaphosa committed to resolving impasse on Mining Charter
Ramaphosa has reached an agreement with the chamber of mines the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity to suspend the court application to review the charter.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he’s committed to holding discussions on the Mining Charter and resolving the impasse between government and the industry.
The court hearing was scheduled for Monday.
He says this is to allow all parties space to find an amicable solution.
The Presidency's Tyrone Seale says: “The president said that by working together in a genuine partnership, underscored by trust and a shared vision, he was certain that we’ll be able to resolve the current impasse and agree on a charter that both accelerate transformation and growth as vital factor of the economy.”
