Ramaphosa invites public to join 5km walk in CT on Tuesday
The new head of state has already built a reputation as a fit and active person.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited members of the public to join him on his morning walk.
The new head of state has already built a reputation as a fit and active person. Last week, he was spotted walking along Sea Point promenade on the morning of his State of the Nation Address.
When the incoming President walks with Swag at the Sea Point Promenade 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0lWXIqybDI— Mandla Sibeko (@msibeko) February 15, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa spotted along the Sea Point promenade again this morning 💛🏃♂️— James de Villiers (@pejames) February 19, 2018
(via @HelenaWasserman) pic.twitter.com/mNEJErZWaG
On Tuesday, he is walking five kilometres from the Gugulethu Sports Complex to Athlone Stadium. The walk is expected to start at 5.30 am.
The African National Congres's Yonela Diko says: “The purpose of this walk is to encourage communities from the Cape Town metro, around the townships, to embark on a healthier lifestyle.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
