PSA calls on Ramaphosa to realign Cabinet with Sona plans
The Public Servants Association of South Africa's Tahir Maepa emphasises the need for skilled professionals to occupy key positions in government.
CAPE TOWN – The Public Servants Association of South Africa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to realign his Cabinet with plans outlined in his State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Ramaphosa says a process will be rolled out to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments.
He adds a key focus will also be put on restoring financial prudence at paralysed state-owned enterprises.
The Public Servants Association says that President Ramaphosa's looming downsizing of government departments will channel more employees to the ground level where services are needed by the public.
The trade union's Tahir Maepa emphasises the need for skilled professionals to occupy key positions in government.
“People who will be able to really aspire confidence from ordinary in the country.”
Political analyst, Somadoda Fikeni, says that Ramaphosa's address however contains too many fragmented initiatives.
“There seem to be too many initiatives that need to be sequenced, that need to be prioritised and narrowed into fewer initiatives.”
MP's will debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Monday.
He will reply to the debate on Tuesday.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: Now is the time to build a new SA for all
