Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
The court postponed the review of the controversial charter after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an agreement between government and unions to halt the legal battle.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says its committed to ensuring that communities affected by the Mining Charter are included in negotiations.
The High Court in Pretoria on Monday postponed the review of the controversial charter after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an agreement between government and unions to halt the legal battle.
Judge President Dunstan Mlambo ruled that future negotiations around the Mining Charter should include affected parties, including the Mining Affected Communities.
“It, therefore, necessitates that a postponement of the matter must take place to allow the process the president has referred to - to unfold.”
Mlambo made it clear that the court is not entertaining any disputes but merely stating that the communities are genuinely interested parties who should be involved.
The Presidency has issued a statement, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that communities participate in the consultations.
