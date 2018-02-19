Police monitoring Mitchells Plain after illegal land invasion attempts
Councillor Elton Jansen says people attempted to invade land near Siqalo, Westgate Mall and Samora.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are monitoring an area in Mitchells Plain where there have been illegal land invasion attempts.
On Sunday, protests erupted along Jakes Gerwel and the R300, closing the road for motorists.
He says when officials arrived, people were already demarcating their properties.
"People illegally demarcated and attempted to erect informal settlement structures so everybody is up in arms because it will affect the resident of Mitchells Plain. We had a similar problem when Siqalo was erected."
The city's JP Smith says it was a well-orchestrated protest and officials will stay at the site in case any flare-ups occur.
Smith says at the same time, three other invasions took place on Lansdowne road.
"It’s always just the same thing if they want land, they aren’t waiting, they're not willing to wait, they believe that they can get away with just taking a piece of land that they see."
Smith says they haven't yet identified the protesters.
