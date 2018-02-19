Police investigate after man shot & killed at brother’s funeral

The victim's brother was killed two weeks ago in Wallacedene. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and no arrests have been made.

CAPE TOWN - The police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at a funeral in Kraaifontein.

A 30-year old man was shot dead as he was leaving a church in Scottsville on Saturday. The man had attended his brother's funeral service.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding of the death of a 30-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed on Saturday 17 February in Gaumand Road in Scottsville.”