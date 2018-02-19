Parliament pays tribute to ANC MP Beatrice Ngcobo following her death

Ngcobo, who had been an African National Congress (ANC) MP since 2005, died last night.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has paid tribute to member of Parliament (MP) Beatrice Ngcobo.

Speaker Baleka Mbete says that Ngcobo did not recover after undergoing an operation earlier this month.

MPs are gathered in the National Assembly to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address delivered last Friday.

Ramaphosa has highlighted a wide range is issues, in particular government's plans to eradicate the poverty, create jobs and expand the economy.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says: “Ngcobo had recently undergone surgery and regrettably did not recover. Her untimely departure is a blow to the ANC caucus and Parliament. We will miss her contribution, particularly in this new dawn.”

