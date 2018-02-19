[ALERT] OR Tambo Airport evacuated after suspicious bag found

The airport says that it called the canine unit and police to investigate after the luggage was found in the terminal section.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at OR Tambo International Airport have confirmed that people were evacuated from the airport earlier on Monday after the discovery of an unattended bag.

Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says: “The South African Police Service then took over the scene. As part of its safety mechanism, they are duty bound to evacuate the area around that unattended bag.”

This traveller says people rushed out of the building when they heard a loud bang earlier.

“People fled like that time during apartheid, like when you saw the apartheid soldiers or police. People ran in all directions and some people cried.”