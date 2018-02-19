[ALERT] OR Tambo Airport evacuated after suspicious bag found
The airport says that it called the canine unit and police to investigate after the luggage was found in the terminal section.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at OR Tambo International Airport have confirmed that people were evacuated from the airport earlier on Monday after the discovery of an unattended bag.
The airport says that it called the canine unit and police to investigate after the luggage was found in the terminal section.
Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says: “The South African Police Service then took over the scene. As part of its safety mechanism, they are duty bound to evacuate the area around that unattended bag.”
This traveller says people rushed out of the building when they heard a loud bang earlier.
“People fled like that time during apartheid, like when you saw the apartheid soldiers or police. People ran in all directions and some people cried.”
More in Local
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob Zuma
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.