Operations at OR Tambo return to normal after evacuation

Earlier on Monday, police and the canine unit were called in to investigate after airport security discovered an unattended bag.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at OR Tambo International says operations have returned to normal following an evacuation.

Although the airport's Leigh Gunkel-Keuler couldn’t confirm whether flights were missed during the police operation, she says the timetable is running normally.

“We’ve returned to op-normal which means business as usual. So, people are back in the airport terminal building.”

However, she says because of Monday morning's probe, travellers are advised to anticipate slight delays.

“We are going to be experiencing some flight delays and that they need to plan accordingly but we’d also like to take this opportunity to thank them for their patience.”

Management at the airport has thanked travellers for their swift evacuation of the airport building.