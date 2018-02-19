Operations at OR Tambo return to normal after evacuation
Earlier on Monday, police and the canine unit were called in to investigate after airport security discovered an unattended bag.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at OR Tambo International says operations have returned to normal following an evacuation.
Earlier on Monday, police and the canine unit were called in to investigate after airport security discovered an unattended bag.
Although the airport's Leigh Gunkel-Keuler couldn’t confirm whether flights were missed during the police operation, she says the timetable is running normally.
“We’ve returned to op-normal which means business as usual. So, people are back in the airport terminal building.”
However, she says because of Monday morning's probe, travellers are advised to anticipate slight delays.
“We are going to be experiencing some flight delays and that they need to plan accordingly but we’d also like to take this opportunity to thank them for their patience.”
Management at the airport has thanked travellers for their swift evacuation of the airport building.
More in Business
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
-
India bank hack 'similar' to $81 million Bangladesh central bank heist
-
Fitch says Ramaphosa to bring greater focus to improving governance
-
Source: Deutsche Bank to cut at least 250 investment banking jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.