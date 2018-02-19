NPA: Shaun Abrahams treating Zuma prosecution decision as urgent matter
The NPA announced last week that advocate Shaun Abrahams has set a deadline for this Friday for the team handling the case against former president Jacob Zuma to submit is recommendations.
PRETORIA - With the deadline looming for prosecutors to make a recommendation on whether or not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma, it is expected that National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams will announce his decision before the end of this month.
Zuma submitted his representations on why he should not have his day in court at the end of last month.
The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw fraud and corruption charges against the former president, which has paved the way for a fresh prosecution.
Abrahams told Zuma in correspondence sent to him last year that more than 200 witnesses had been located and have expressed their availability to testify if needed.
The team assigned to consider the former president’s representations includes the prosecutor originally assigned to the case, Billy Downer.
Downer strongly opposed the decision in 2009 to withdrew the charges against Zuma, believing that the State had a strong case against him.
The NPA says that Abrahams is treating this case as a matter of urgency and it’s understood that Zuma will know by the end if this month whether he’ll finally have his day in court.
